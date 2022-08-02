Madhapur firing case accused arrested

All accused in real estate business

The Madhapur police arrested three persons for their alleged role in opening fire on Monday at a man in Madhapur.

Police identified the accused as Md Mujahed (50), Md Jeelani Pasha (25), and Md Firoz Khan (31). All three are in the real estate business.

It was while police were patrolling the area around 4.20 a.m. on Monday that the incident came to light. The victim, who later died, has been identified as Md Ismail, a resident of Nawabsabkunta in Kalapather.

Police then registered a case under sections 307 and 302 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959.

As a part of the investigation, police formed five special teams and based on information, apprehended Jeelani and Firoz.

Police said that they recovered a country made pistol, a dagger and four live cartridges from their possession. On Tuesday, police apprehended Mujahid, who is the prime accused, around 10 a.m. in Zaheerabad. The recovered a car, another firearm and three live cartridges from his possession.