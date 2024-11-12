 />
Maamaas studio inaugurated in Kukatpally

Published - November 12, 2024 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

EnvisionIS Group inaugurated its Maamaas Studio, a state-of-the-art multimedia and production facility, at Kukatpally here on Monday (November 11, 2024). The launch of this facility marks the latest phase in the group’s strategic expansion into creative industries, said a press release.

Established in 2012, EnvisionIS Group initially focused on industrial automation through its foundation entity, the International Institute of Automate (IIA). Over the years, the group has diversified, branching into various sectors through initiatives such as Envision Integrated Services, which provides industrial solutions; the Envision Business Centre, a coworking hub; and Maamaas House and Kitchen, a unique culinary destination.

