M. Tech student dies while undergoing treatment, hospital booked for negligence

Published - October 19, 2024 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The family of the M. Tech student who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in ECIL filed a police complaint citing medical negligence as the reason for her death.

Akula Nikitha, 23, a second-year M.Tech student in Madhapur, died on Thursday while undergoing angioplasty in Srikara Hospital.

According to Kushaiguda police, the woman went to the hospital complaining of chest pain and was admitted around 10.30 p.m. on October 16. “Following tests, the doctors said she had holes in heart which could be treated with angioplasty and stent placement. While the first stent was placed successfully, the victim died during the second surgery on the evening of October 17,” Kushaiguda Inspector G. Anjaiah said.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s mother, the Kushaiguda police booked the hospital under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is underway to identify the doctors involved in the surgery.

