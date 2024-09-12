LVPEI’s Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute performs over 50,000 corneal transplants in 37 years

The Shantilal Shanghvi Cornea Institute at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad has reached a milestone by performing over 50,000 corneal transplants since its establishment in 1987. According to Gullapalli Nageswara Rao, the founding chair of LVPEI, approximately 44% of these transplants were performed free of charge.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Thursday (September 12, 2024), LVPEI doctors announced that the institute has achieved ‘the highest number of corneal transplants by any institution worldwide’.

Corneal blindness, which leads to vision loss due to scarring of the cornea—the eye’s outermost layer—can be treated through corneal transplants that replace damaged tissue with healthy donor corneas. In India, those affected by corneal blindness tend to be younger compared to those in Western countries, the doctors said.

Only 30,000 corneal transplants performed against requirement of 1 lakh

“India has the largest magnitude of corneal blindness globally,” said Dr. GN Rao. “Despite this, we still fall short in meeting the demand for corneal transplants. The country needs at least one lakh corneal transplants annually, but only 30,000 are currently being performed. When LVPEI’s cornea institute began in 1987, just 3,000 corneal transplants were performed each year in India, and the rate of failure was very high,” he added.

Consanguineous marriages a major cause

The institute revealed that about 10% of the 50,000 transplants have been carried out in children at a very young age, with another 10% involving young adults. In the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, a major cause of corneal blindness is attributed to consanguineous marriages, which can result in the inheritance of certain genetic disorders. These cases account for around 5-10% of corneal blindness in the region, according to Dr. Prashant Garg, Executive Chair of LVPEI.

Dr. Pravin Vaddavalli, director of the Cornea Institute at LVPEI, stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gradually being integrated into the field of ophthalmology. “We are developing a database of all 50,000 transplant recipients, which will help create predictive models. In the future, these models can assist doctors in anticipating the outcomes of corneal transplants for specific patients,” he explained.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Dr. GN Rao added, “It took us 37 years to achieve the first 50,000 transplants. We aim to complete the next 50,000 within the next 15 years.