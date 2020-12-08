LVPEI wins Greenberg Prize

HYDERABAD

Award for contribution to elimination of blindness

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is one among the a few recipients of ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’. Founder-Chair of the institute Gullapalli N. Rao will be presented with this award in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Prize’ category.

The winners were chosen based on the strength of their contributions to eliminate blindness. The institute shares the award with one more organization in India.

The ‘End Blindness’ movement was found by Dr. Sanford Greenberg — who had lost his eyes at the age of 19 years — and his wife Susan.

“I feel humbled and honoured to accept this prestigious award on behalf of over the 3000 strong family of L V Prasad Eye Institute and its numerous supporters all over the globe. Eliminating avoidable blindness by the year 2020 has been an aspiration of the global eye care community for over two decades,” said Dr. Gullapalli.