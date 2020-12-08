LVPEI wins Greenberg Prize

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is one among the a few recipients of ‘The Greenberg Prize – End Blindness 2020’. Founder-Chair of the institute Gullapalli N. Rao will be presented with this award in the ‘Outstanding Achievement Prize’ category.
The winners were chosen based on the strength of their contributions to eliminate blindness. The institute shares the award with one more organization in India.
The ‘End Blindness’ movement was found by Dr. Sanford Greenberg — who had lost his eyes at the age of 19 years — and his wife Susan.
“I feel humbled and honoured to accept this prestigious award on behalf of over the 3000 strong family of L V Prasad Eye Institute and its numerous supporters all over the globe. Eliminating avoidable blindness by the year 2020 has been an aspiration of the global eye care community for over two decades,” said Dr. Gullapalli.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath