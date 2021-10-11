LVPEI, Genome Foundation ink pact

HYDERABAD

11 October 2021 20:36 IST

To foster collaborative research, training and knowledge sharing, an MoU was signed between Genome Foundation and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Monday.

The institutions will share expertise and resources to expand their capabilities in ophthalmic clinical genetics, molecular genetics, cytogenetics, forensic testing services, research, diagnostics, counselling, training, education and other similar services.

The overarching aim is to develop facilities for research, diagnostics and counselling, ophthalmic clinical and other services that will greatly benefit patients suffering from vision impairment and blindness. The focus will be on coming up with better, advanced and economical treatment plans to treat basic and complex ocular disorders, as per a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

The MoU was signed by C. Rangarajan, chairman-Board of Directors of Genome Foundation, and Gullapalli N Rao, chair-Board of Trustees, LVPEI.