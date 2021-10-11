Telangana

LVPEI, Genome Foundation ink pact

To foster collaborative research, training and knowledge sharing, an MoU was signed between Genome Foundation and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Monday.

The institutions will share expertise and resources to expand their capabilities in ophthalmic clinical genetics, molecular genetics, cytogenetics, forensic testing services, research, diagnostics, counselling, training, education and other similar services.

The overarching aim is to develop facilities for research, diagnostics and counselling, ophthalmic clinical and other services that will greatly benefit patients suffering from vision impairment and blindness. The focus will be on coming up with better, advanced and economical treatment plans to treat basic and complex ocular disorders, as per a press release.

The MoU was signed by C. Rangarajan, chairman-Board of Directors of Genome Foundation, and Gullapalli N Rao, chair-Board of Trustees, LVPEI.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 8:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/lvpei-genome-foundation-ink-pact/article36948779.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY