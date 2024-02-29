ADVERTISEMENT

LVPEI founder honoured in Indonesia

February 29, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Gullapalli N Rao, founder of LV Prasad Eye Institute, was honoured at the 39th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) meeting in Indonesia’s Bali. Alongside 23 esteemed ophthalmologists worldwide, he was presented with the “World EyeCons21” award. His contributions to the field of eye care earned him a place among the top 10 in this group. Dr. Rao, a former chair of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), played a pivotal role in leading the Global VISION 2020 initiative during his tenure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US