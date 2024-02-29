LVPEI founder honoured in Indonesia

February 29, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Gullapalli N Rao, founder of LV Prasad Eye Institute, was honoured at the 39th Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) meeting in Indonesia’s Bali. Alongside 23 esteemed ophthalmologists worldwide, he was presented with the “World EyeCons21” award. His contributions to the field of eye care earned him a place among the top 10 in this group. Dr. Rao, a former chair of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), played a pivotal role in leading the Global VISION 2020 initiative during his tenure.

