LVPEI and AIOS host incubator start-up challenge

March 03, 2024 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of LVPEI’s Incubator Start-up Challenge 2024.

Winners of LVPEI’s Incubator Start-up Challenge 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The ‘2nd Incubator Start-up Challenge,’ a collaboration between the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) concluded on Saturday.

Hosted by LVPEI’s BioNEST under the BIRAC programme, the event featured a boot camp on March 1, and a finale at LVPEI’s Hyderabad campus. In October 2023, LVPEI launched the challenge, selecting ten start-ups for innovations in eye care. Simultaneously, the ‘AIOS EyeInvent Hackathon’ identified ten innovative ophthalmologists. Winners were chosen based on innovation, social/clinical impact, and business plan merit.

The ‘LVPEI Incubator Start-up Challenge’ winners are Sunbots Innovations LLP (Winner), Innovease India Private Limited (first runner-up) and JohnDa’s Pocket Foldable FunDaScope (second runner-up). ‘AIOS EyeInvent Hackathon’ winners include Shivraj Tagare (winner), Shivam Gupta (1st runner-up), and Namrata Kabra (second runner-up).

Winners receive cash prizes, free incubation at LVPEI, mentorship and an opportunity to present at the All-India Ophthalmological Society meeting in Kolkata, according to an official note.

