LV Prasad Eye Hospital opened at Siddipet

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the LV Prasad Eye Hospital would be helpful for the people in and around the district and this will have all standards that are being extended at Hyderabad.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the eye hospital at district headquarters on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the LV Prasad Eye Institute was established in 1987 and services are being extended to the people of four states. “Hetero chairman Parthasaradhi Reddy has given new life for many. He has established the hospital here and the people should use this properly. Training for the visually impaired in life skills will be extended here. As many as 19 centres are being run in four states by the eye hospital. A cancer hospital is coming up with an investment of ₹ 400 crore at Hyderabad by Mr. Parthasardhi Reddy,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that in the past the there are medical colleges only at Hyderabad and Warangal and after formation of Telangana medical college was established at Siddipet.