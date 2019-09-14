Lunch motion in High Court over denial of permission

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy on Monday will hear arguments in a writ petition filed by Telangana Praja Front challenging Warangal Police Commissioner’s refusal to permit a rally and ‘dharna’ by it in Warangal.

The rally to be taken out from Martyrs’ Column (Amaraveerula Sthoopam) at Adalath to Ekashila Park in Warangal city was scheduled between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. Petitioner Rama Devi moved a lunch motion on Friday which was heard by the judge.

The rally was being taken out to highlight problems faced by Adivasis, rights of Tribals and enforcement of Forest Rights Act, the petitioner said.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar told the court that TPF was a frontal organisation of Maoists whose party was banned.

Lawyer V. Raghunath, presenting arguments on behalf of the petitioner, said the TPF was neither banned nor declared a frontal organisation of Maoists under any law. In this backdrop, the government counsel cannot orally say what was not supported by documents, he contended.

He told the court that the Warangal police had shown a letter to TPF representatives stating that permission was being rejected for the rally due to ‘traffic problems and inconvenience to judges’. He argued that people have a right to demonstrate and take out rally to present their voice under Article 19 of the Constitution.

This right cannot be denied to any citizen, the lawyer contended. The judge posted the matter to hear on Monday morning.