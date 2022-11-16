Lufthansa Cargo resumes service after an year’s gap

Trending
Lufthansa Cargo has recently resumed its scheduled freighter services from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and will be operating Boeing 777 freighter connecting Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Frankfurt after an year’s gap. The service resumption is expected to boost cargo connections and benefit pharma community here to reach out to the growing markets in Europe and the United States.
Lufthansa Cargo’s annual export load was approximately 6,500 metric tonnes and 1,500 metric tonnes of imports during 2019-20. SpiceXpress, the cargo wing of SpiceJet, has also recently started its freighter service from here to Hanoi, which will help cargo flow towards the growing market in south-east Asia, said a press release.
