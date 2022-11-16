  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lufthansa Cargo resumes service after an year’s gap

November 16, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lufthansa Cargo has recently resumed its scheduled freighter services from GMR Hyderabad International Airport and will be operating Boeing 777 freighter connecting Frankfurt-Mumbai-Hyderabad-Frankfurt after an year’s gap. The service resumption is expected to boost cargo connections and benefit pharma community here to reach out to the growing markets in Europe and the United States.

Lufthansa Cargo’s annual export load was approximately 6,500 metric tonnes and 1,500 metric tonnes of imports during 2019-20. SpiceXpress, the cargo wing of SpiceJet, has also recently started its freighter service from here to Hanoi, which will help cargo flow towards the growing market in south-east Asia, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.