Lucky escape for three youngsters as car falls in Hussainsagar

Three youngsters escaped with minor injuries after their brand new speeding car lost control and plunged into Hussainsagar on NTR Marg in the wee hours of Sunday.

Nitin, Spatrik and Karthik from Khairatabad, were rescued by the police and passers-by and shifted to a nearby corporate hospital for immediate medical assistance. The car was also retrieved from the waters of Hussainsagar. Police said that the car was purchased four days ago, and they were going to the Afzal Gunj area for breakfast. “Over speeding is reason for the accident,” police said.

Sharing a photograph of the ill-fated car, in-charge Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Kumar tweeted: A moment of happiness....long term pain....a proud owner of a new car lost control when showing off to his friends and over speeding....Drive Safe ! Be safe !!