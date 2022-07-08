Lucky escape for children as bus caught in flood water

A school bus with 33 children on board was half submerged in flood water at a rail underbridge near Manyakonda railway station in Mahbubnagar district on Friday.

The driver of the bus belonging to Bhashyam Techno School had picked up the children from nearby villages and was heading to the institution on Machanpalli-Kodur road. An unsuspecting driver who did not gauge the depth of water as the road narrowed down at the underbridge drove straight into the flood until the vehicle became immobile. By then, the bus was half marooned and water entered inside.

The panicked children cried which attracted the attention of nearby residents. The residents waded through chest high water to pull all the children out to safety. The bus was also dragged out from water by a tractor with the aid of ropes.