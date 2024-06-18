ADVERTISEMENT

L&TMRHL is ‘great place to work’

Published - June 18, 2024 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMHRL) has announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the category of mid-size organisations. The recognition is awarded by Great Place To Work India, a leading global authority on workplace culture. The certification is valid from June 2024 to June 2025. L&TMRHL is the only metro in the industry to have been certified as a Great Place to Work in financial year 2024-’25 and is one of the few organisations that received a high trust index score of 92 in its maiden attempt.

We believe that our employees are our most valuable asset. I compliment CHRO Bino Jose Mathew for fostering a culture of collaboration, recognition, and professional development, we empower them to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the company’s success,” said L&TMRH MD & CEO K.V.B. Reddy, according to a press release.

