L&TMRH told to lease Metro trains for running more services during peak hours

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) has been advised to go for leasing of new metro trains to bolster the existing phase one services across the three routes in order to meet the passenger rush, specially during the peak hours, as buying new trains outright may take some more time, said Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday.

“We have asked them to increase coaches at least on the Ameerpet-Secunderabad routes as I keep getting messages requesting the same. We are hoping there will be some improvement soon. We are committed to the metro rail expansion into the Old City and tenders for the Airport Metro are under evaluation,” he told a press conference at the Metro Rail Bhavan, flanked by top officials.

The concessionnaire (L&TMRH) was not able to construct the line in Old City due religious structures after which there was the COVID pandemic, leading to heavy losses. “L&TMRH has thrown up its hands claiming that out of the 72 km., they have already built 70 km. We have asked them to build the line into the Old City, the government will build if they can’t,” he affirmed.

Unlike other metros across the country built under Centre/States funding, this project was taken up under the PPP – public, private partnership mode where L&T has invested a major share while the government had spent about ₹3,000 crore for land acquisition and utilities replacement, he explained.

The Minister admitted that the last mile connectivity has to be improved as also pedestrian facilities to make it “safe” for people to shift to the public transport. The government is also working on an integrated common ticketing card where bus, metro, cabs and auto fares can be assimilated, he said.

Mr. Rao revealed that the government had sought all the civilian areas of the Secunderabad Cantonment into the GHMC and 150 acres of defence land for taking up elevated corridors connecting Patny-Kompally and JBS-Shamirpet for which 500 acres near Shamirpet was offered for a firing range. “We are hopeful the Defence Ministry will respond once we have a friendly government at the Centre,” he said.

