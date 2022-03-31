L&TMRH launches holiday card

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) has announced the launch of ‘Super Saver Metro Holiday Cards’ from Ugadi (April 2), which any passenger can buy from any Metro ticket counter by paying a one-time non-refundable fare of ₹50 and a top-up value of ₹59 only.

The top-up value will be valid only on the date of recharge on any applicable holiday and can be used throughout the day for unlimited travel across the Metro network during the operational hour.

The non-transferrable card (one card, one traveller) will allow travel on the Metro network on specified holidays only. On other days, the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) system will not accept this card.

“We are happy to launch this pocket-friendly ‘Holiday Card’ where passengers can avail of unlimited Metro travel on any listed holidays on a nominal top-up charge of ₹59,” said MD and CEO K.V.B. Reddy.

The list of holidays includes Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays and government holidays (a total of 100 days). To access the list, visit the Metro rail ticket counter, scan the QR code on the back of the card, check on T-Savaari app or visit L&T Metro website https://www.ltmetro.com/supersaveroffer, said a press release.