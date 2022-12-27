L&TMRH gets PRSI award

December 27, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has secured the coveted PRSI National Awards 2022 winning first and second positions in the ‘Public Relations in Action’ and ‘Best Communication Campaign (External Publics)’ categories respectively, at Bhopal. The award trophies were given away by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel to L&TMRHL head, corporate communication, Anindita Sinha at the inaugural programme of the 44th All India Public Relations Conference organized by the Public Relations Society of India in Bhopal, said a press release.