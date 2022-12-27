HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L&TMRH gets PRSI award

December 27, 2022 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has secured the coveted PRSI National Awards 2022 winning first and second positions in the ‘Public Relations in Action’ and ‘Best Communication Campaign (External Publics)’ categories respectively, at Bhopal. The award trophies were given away by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel to L&TMRHL head, corporate communication, Anindita Sinha at the inaugural programme of the 44th All India Public Relations Conference organized by the Public Relations Society of India in Bhopal, said a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.