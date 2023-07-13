ADVERTISEMENT

L&T, NCC in race for Hyderabad Airport Metro work

July 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

L&T and NCC Ltd (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company) are the two competing bidders for the ₹5,688-crore Hyderabad Airport Metro project after bids were opened for selection of EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) contractor on Thursday in Metro Rail Bhavan.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy informed that only two bids have been received and both the infrastructure companies have submitted voluminous documents highlighting their respective project execution experience, technical and financial strengths, audited financial statements etc., apart from security deposit of ₹29 crore each in the form of bank guarantees.

The bid documents containing details regarding their eligibility qualification criteria, proposed deployment of skilled manpower, machinery, construction methodology, construction schedule, design basis reports of different civil structures and systems of the Airport Metro project etc., will be scrutinised by the experts of GC (Systra-led General Consultants) and senior technical officers of HAML.

The evaluation of bids, technical first and later financial, will take about 10 days following which the recommendations of HAML would be submitted to the government, added Mr. Reddy.

