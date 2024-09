L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad has announced the extension of its popular customer offers including ‘Super Saver Offer-59’ for unlimited travel for just ₹59 on listed holidays, student pass offer where students pay for 20 trips and get 30 trips, and super saver off-peak offer where 10% discount is available on Contactless Smart Cards (CSCs) when travelling during off-peak hours till March 31, 2025, said a press release.