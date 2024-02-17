L&T Metro Rail collected excess fares of up to ₹213.77 crore till March 2020: CAG

February 17, 2024 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRH) was allowed to fix higher fares than those envisaged under the concession agreement and excess fares of up to ₹213.77 crore was collected from November 2017, when it was launched, to March 2020, said Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on public sector undertakings’ report tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

Overall, L&TMRH had unduly earned over ₹227.19 crore. The government needs to enforce the concession agreement conditions and contractual provisions to realise its dues from it, said report. The CAG also stated that the delays in the finalisation of Metro corridors and the acquisition of land for Miyapur depot had delayed the operationalisation of the project and also resulted in cost escalation.

Besides, six stations between MGBS station and Falaknuma station on Corridor-II or Green Line involving 5.12 km still remain incomplete. The stations, parking and circulation areas were not developed as envisaged and consequently, the project cost was bound to escalate, the report noted.

Action plan

The CAG in its recommendations to the government has suggested the preparation of an action plan to complete the remaining Corridor II of the project at the earliest up to Falaknuma as was originally envisaged. Otherwise, ridership will remain low, it contended.

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) in its compliance audit report admitted that the project could achieve only 22% of the expected ridership. The result of insufficient parking spaces on the ability of the project to operate at its full potential in future also could not be ruled out. The company could not enforce concessionaire agreement provisions relating to urban rejuvenation works and prohibition of sub-leasing of project assets before the commissioning date of the project, it said.

HMR had also failed to recover fair rent of the lands leased to L&TMRH and had also waived off administrative charges, while it did not utilise the Putlibowli commercial complex, constructed at a cost of ₹11.68 crore, effectively for a period of five years.

The CAG had advised the government to put the responsibility on the officials concerned for allowing unauthorised ‘deviations’ in the construction of station boxes and take steps to provide sufficient parking and circulation areas to improve ridership. A fare fixation committee should also be constituted at the earliest to review the fare structure, the report added.

