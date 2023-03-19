HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt. Col. V.V.B. Reddy cremated with military honours

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and his wife Archana Pande paid homage to the late Lieutenant Colonel, and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family

March 19, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pays last respects to Liteunent Colonel V.V.B. Reddy.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pays last respects to Liteunent Colonel V.V.B. Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Lieutenant Colonel V. Vijay Bhanu Reddy, which arrived in Hyderabad on Friday night, were kept at his residence in Malkajgiri for people to pay respects. He was cremated with full military honours at his native village Bommala Ramaram of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and his wife Archana Pande paid homage to the late Lieutenant Colonel, and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh also paid floral tributes to the braveheart. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited his native village and paid respects.

Lt. Col. Reddy and Major Jagannath of Army Aviation lost their lives in the line of duty in the Arunachal Pradesh Army chopper crash during an operational sortie on March 16.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.