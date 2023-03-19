Lt. Col. V.V.B. Reddy cremated with military honours

March 19, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The mortal remains of Lieutenant Colonel V. Vijay Bhanu Reddy, which arrived in Hyderabad on Friday night, were kept at his residence in Malkajgiri for people to pay respects. He was cremated with full military honours at his native village Bommala Ramaram of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Saturday.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and his wife Archana Pande paid homage to the late Lieutenant Colonel, and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General A.K. Singh also paid floral tributes to the braveheart. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited his native village and paid respects.

Lt. Col. Reddy and Major Jagannath of Army Aviation lost their lives in the line of duty in the Arunachal Pradesh Army chopper crash during an operational sortie on March 16.