LS constituency-wise teams for flood relief sought

KCR busy in politics and releasing election surveys: Revanth

KCR busy in politics and releasing election surveys: Revanth

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has suggested that the government constitute special teams for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies under the supervision of Ministers and including senior IAS, IPS officers from the Health, Irrigation, Rural Water Supply, Electricity, and Disaster Management departments to oversee the situation arising out of the unprecedented rains.

In a statement here, he said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao should coordinate these 17 teams setting up control rooms and helplines and officials visiting the affected areas to do the needful.

He said the Chief Minister had been lax in his response to the incessant downpour across the State and was busy politicking releasing misleading surveys forgetting his responsibilities. The CM should give confidence to people actively holding review meetings on a daily basis. This was utmost important as the weather officials had forecast heavy rains for the next three days as well.

Mr. Reddy said the situation in northern Telangana districts was horrendous and the Kadem project was on the brink of danger. If the government did not respond even now, there would be a high probability of facing a huge disaster. Residents were facing the threat of collapse of houses and other structures and the government machinery should act on war footing.

The PCC chief also asked the officials to alert NDRF teams in the highly flood-affected areas.