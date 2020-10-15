LRS last date extended till Oct. 31

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 23:14 IST

The state government has decided to extend the last date for filing applications under Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to October 31.

The decision followed representations received by government that due to recent heavy rains, there have been disruptions in internet services and power supply at several locations due to which many people were not able to file their applications. Consequently, there were requests to extend the last date for filing applications.

The matter was reviewed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Minister for PR&RD, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for MA&UD, KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar on Thursday and a decision was taken, a release issued by the Chief Secretary’s office said on Thursday night.

Advertising

Advertising

There has been tremendous response to the scheme and so far more than 19.33 lakh applications have been received including over 2.58 lakh applications which were received by 9 pm on Thursday.

It may be recalled that with the objective of bringing unplanned/unapproved/unauthorised layouts into the fold of planned, sustainable development and to provide basic facilities in these areas, the state government issued the ‘Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020’ on August 31, 2020 introducing a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

Under the above rules, applications for regularisation of plots/layouts are required to be filed either online or at Mee Seva centres. The last date for filing applications was October 15, 2020.