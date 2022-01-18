LPG refill in 2 hours at ₹25 extra

Hyderabad

18 January 2022 11:40 IST

Households to get LPG refill within 2 hours of booking by paying ₹25 more

National oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation has launched Indane Tatkal Seva in the city, a facility under which it will supply cooking gas refill to single bottle connection customers within two hours of the booking on an additional payment of ₹25.

All single bottle (cylinder) connection customers of the 62 Indane distributors of Secunderabad Indane Divisional Office under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits can avail themselves of this service, IOC Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office said in a release.

The refill will be supplied within two hours of booking on an additional payment of ₹25. The service can be accessed through IVRS and on IndianOil One App as well as cx.indianoil.in website.

The facility will be available for customers who make the refill booking from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The service will be available on all working days.

Hyderabad is the first city in the country where Indane Tatkal Seva is being rolled out. The SBC customers or in other words,households having single cylinder connection, number around 6.5 lakh in the GHMC area, for the 62 distributors, sources in the company said.

The ₹25 tatkal/premium charge is over and above the retail selling price (RSP) of the cylinder, equivalent to the charges applicable for existing preferred-time delivery facility at normal working hours. Once the booking is done with a request for tatkal delivery, order will get passed on to Delivery Person App with a push notification. The delivery personnel can open the order and proceed for refill delivery, IOC said.