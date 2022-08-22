LPG cylinder-shaped balloons on Amit Shah’s travel route

Cong. organises innovative protest; police removes balloons

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 22, 2022 00:07 IST

LPG mascots walk on the streets of Munugode with placards ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Sunday.

Telangana Congress organised an innovative protest in Munugode constituency against the rise in LPG cylinder prices by installing giant cylinder-shaped balloons ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.

However, the police removed them as soon as they were on the Minister’s travel route, much to the chagrin of the party leaders.

The party also organised another protest at Chandur mandal, where men dressed in costumes resembling LPG cylinders, petrol pumps and milk packet roamed around to symbolise the drastic price rise of essential goods in recent times.

The mascots also walked the streets with placards and interacted with the citizens, explaining how the BJP government has added GST on even basic goods, increasing the burden on the aam aadmi.

