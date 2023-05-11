May 11, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

An LPG cylinder blast in Mailardevpally’s Durga Nagar area on Wednesday morning triggered panic among residents. Police said members of a family had a narrow escape as nobody was home during the mishap, which damaged the house.

Police said that two brothers and their wives, along with two children, all natives of Bihar, reside on the first floor of an independent house in Durga Nagar. “Asmat Kumari replaced the cylinder and allegedly fixed the regulator incorrectly, which is suspected to have been the cause of gas leak, resulting in the blast,” said the police.

At around 11 a.m., while the men, Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Ayush Raj, both private employees, were at work, and while the children were playing outside the house, Asmat Kumari changed the LPG cylinder to start preparing lunch. “Ayush’s wife was drying clothes outside and Asmat ran out as soon as she sensed fire. The family was out at a safe distance by the time the blast occurred. The house was damaged - with the walls collapsing,” added the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents gathered at the place and called police via Dial 100, following which a team reached the spot and booked a case.