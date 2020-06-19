LPG cylinder blast destroys burning house

Marriguda, Nalgonda

19 June 2020 21:06 IST

Old lady went out leaving the stove on

A thatched house of a poor old woman was completely destroyed after the LPG cylinder inside it exploded, here on Friday.

There was no one at the time of the incident at around noon time as the only resident, D. Yadamma, had gone for work. Officials confirmed there was no loss to life of animals or human in the accident.

According to official reports, Yadamma lived alone at Sivannagudem village. On Friday, she had left her home without turning off the stove resulting in a fire that burnt down the thatch roof. As the house burnt down the LPG cylinder exploded damaging the rest of the house, video records showed.

Mandal Revenue Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy said the property loss on the whole was estimated at ₹ 1.60 lakh. As immediate relief, Ms. Yadamma was provided 50 kg rice, five kilogram dal and ₹ 2000 cash towards clothing.