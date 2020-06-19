LPG cylinder blast destroys burning house

A thatched house of a poor old woman was completely destroyed after the LPG cylinder inside it exploded, here on Friday.
There was no one at the time of the incident at around noon time as the only resident, D. Yadamma, had gone for work. Officials confirmed there was no loss to life of animals or human in the accident.
According to official reports, Yadamma lived alone at Sivannagudem village. On Friday, she had left her home without turning off the stove resulting in a fire that burnt down the thatch roof. As the house burnt down the LPG cylinder exploded damaging the rest of the house, video records showed.
Mandal Revenue Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy said the property loss on the whole was estimated at ₹ 1.60 lakh. As immediate relief, Ms. Yadamma was provided 50 kg rice, five kilogram dal and ₹ 2000 cash towards clothing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath