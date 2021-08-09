Low testing for second day in a row

453 cases detected as 80,000-odd samples examined

The number of COVID-19 tests in Telangana remained low for the second consecutive day. With just 80,658 samples being examined, 453 coronavirus infections came to the fore. The previous day, a total of 79,231 tests were performed, leading to the detection of 449 cases.

Usually, 1 lakh to 1.1 lakh samples are examined daily, of which nearly 600 turn up positive.

The new infections included 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 43 from Karimnagar, 36 from Warangal Urban, and 33 from Khammam. No case was detected in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Narayanpet, or Vikarabad districts.

Three more COVID patients died. With this, the death toll has climbed to 3,828.

Of the total cases, 8,242 were active as of Monday evening.