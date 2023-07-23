Low pressure expected over Bay of Bengal, Rainfall predicted in Telangana

July 23, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A cyclonic circulation is expected to form over West central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 24 and under its influence a low pressure area is expected to form over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours which could result in more rain, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) report on Sunday.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur over Telangana.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said TS cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 23 is 35.3 cm against normal 29.4 cm with deviation 19%. Within GHMC cumulative rainfall is 30.2 cm mm against normal of 23.5 cm with deviation 29%.

The southwest monsoon has been weak and Telangana’s highest rainfall record was at 3.8 cm. Adilabad, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts received isolated rainfall. Light Rainfall (.25-1.5 cm) was received at isolated places all over the State. During the last 24 hours in GHMC, 0.44 cm rain was recorded at Quthbullapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Forecast for the city for Monday is generally cloudy sky with moderate rain with temperatures likely to be around 27 degree C during the day and 22 degree C during the night.