Low pressure across Bay of Bengal to help monsoon cover Telangana this weekend

June 22, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The annual Southwest Monsoon is likely to hit Telangana towards the weekend — on June 23 or 24 — and the ongoing heatwave is set to abate soon when there could be pre-monsoon showers in the twin cities and also in the districts.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) scientists, giving a revised update on the monsoon progress, explained that a low pressure area had been forming in the Bay of Bengal and this could accelerate the rainfall progress across the State and cool down the land which had been scorching due to the high maximum temperatures in the last few days.

“The low pressure formed towards Andhra Pradesh will increase the moisture in the air and bring good amount of rainfall as it reaches the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. We can say the monsoon activity has already started and will strengthen in the coming days especially after June 26,” said weather consultant Y.V. Rama Rao on Wednesday.

The westerly winds had been blowing from the Arabian Sea which would also aid the monsoon spread which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that had reached up to Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh after onset into Kerala, covering parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Rao said the rain occurring in different parts of Telangana and elsewhere currently could be construed as ‘pre-monsoon showers’ but they were also part of the overall monsoon. Actually, by this time of the year the day temperatures should have dropped to 35 to 38 degree Celsius, but because of the delay in the arrival of the monsoon by about a fortnight, the heatwaves were continuing with most places recording up to 43 degree Celsius in some places, he said.

Heatwave

Kattangoor in Nalgonda recorded a high day temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, while places in Karimnagar, Jagityal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Kumarum Bheem, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Khammam and other places recorded temperatures between 41 and 4 degrees C and more. Places in and around the capital region, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Malkajgiri-Medchal and environs, recorded temperatures of up to 41 degrees Celsius and more with Begumpet recording 41.4 degree Celsius.

Rainfall

Malkapur recorded 8.8 cm of rain and Ghanpur, both in the same Jangoan district, recorded 6.9 cm while Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool recorded 5.9 cm, Madugulapally in Nalgonda (5.1 cm), Velair in Hanumakonda (4.8 cm), Jangam in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri (4.5 cm), Medlavai (4.3 cm), Narketpall (4.2 cm) (both Nalgonda) and Kondaparthy in Hanumakonda (4 cm), were among the places which received substantial rainfall. Serilingampally with 1.5 cm, Kapra with 1.3 cm, received showers and it was light rain across parts of the twin cities.

Forecast for Thursday is high day temperatures during the day and light to heavy rainfall across Telangana with no large change in maximum and minimum temperatures, according to the TSDPS.