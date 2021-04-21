Low-key Rama Navami celebrations

‘Maha Pattabisheka Mahotsavam’ to be held today amid COVID safety norms

Amid rising COVID cases, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita was solemnised at a simple ceremony as per Vedic rituals inside the 17th century Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

Sri Rama Navami celebrations turned out to be a low-key affair in the absence of devotees with only a select few dignitaries and the essential staff of the temple taking part in the annual religious fete in person.

The live telecast of Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam (celestial wedding) from the temple across several television channels provided a virtual fete experience for devotees, offering some solace for the ardent devotees of Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy.

In adherence to the age-old tradition, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy presented mutyala talambralu and pattu vastrams on behalf of the government to the temple deity at the celestial wedding amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the temple priests.

Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Endowments Department Commissioner Anil Kumar, Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu, and Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, were present.

As part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, the temple authorities have completely suspended all kinds of darshans, pujas/sevas and annadhanam seva on April 21 and 22.

The Maha Pattabisheka Mahotsavam will be held without devotees inside the temple on April 22 in compliance with safety protocols, temple sources said. All devotees are barred from participating in the annual religious event slated to be held at the historic shrine on Thursday.