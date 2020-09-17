Low-key celebrations mark Hyd. Liberation Day

BJP, RSS trying to distort armed struggle: Brindra Karat

The Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations were a subdued affair on Thursday due to fear of coronavirus but all the mainstream political parties observed the event at their respective offices.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao hoisted the national flag at TRS office amidst party leaders and activists. Telangana Congress committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, former BJP State president K. Laxman and Telangana Telugu Desam Party president L. Ramana also completed the formalities at their respective offices.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the party cadre to gear up for Dubbaka Assembly by-election.

The celebrations were generally a special occasion for Left parties as they observe the day to mark the success of Telangana Armed Struggle against feudal lords in Nizam rule. But even these parties kept the occasion a low-key affair. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy hoisted the Tricolour at Makhdoom Bhavan, the party office.

The CPI(M) organised the valedictory function of a week-long celebrations at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram which was addressed electronically from New Delhi by the party Polit Bureau member Brindra Karat. State secretary of CPI(M) Tammineni Veerabhadram was present.

Ms. Karat accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of trying to distort the armed struggle to drive a wedge between Hindus and Muslims.