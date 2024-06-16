GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Low adoption of electric vehicles key concern in FTCCI EV conference

Published - June 16, 2024 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Saturday hosted Electric Vehicle (EV) Conference 2024.

The event saw participation from government agencies, including TGREDCO, TGIIC, TGSPDCL, TASK, AICT-HUB, and ASCI along with prominent players in EV space including EVRE, Eride E-Mobility, EVChargemen in the development of charging infrastructure and Comuti. Leaders in battery technologies, including Terjadi Green Energy Pvt Ltd, Cygni Energy Pvt Ltd and NED Energy Ltd were also present.  

The conference highlighted the low adoption rate of EVs in Telangana as compared to its neighbouring States, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and even Kerala.

EVs constitute only 0.8% of Telangana’s total vehicle population of 1.6 crore. Lack of State incentives, public concerns about battery safety and a shortage of charging stations were cited as some of the reasons for low adoption.

Gopalakrishnan VC, Director Automotive and EV Sector from the Telangana Industries and Commerce Department spoke about the EV Policy and implementation while Rajeev YSR, CEO-EV Masterclass and TCPL divulged on the career opportunities in EV space.

Telangana / Hyderabad / Electric vehicles

