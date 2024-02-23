ADVERTISEMENT

Love-struck woman held for getting news anchor kidnapped

February 23, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, claiming to be in love with a man working as a news anchor, kidnapped and threatened him using a GPS-tracking device. She was arrested by the Uppal police along with her associates on Thursday. 

Uppal Inspector N. Election Reddy said that Bhogireddy Trishna, 31, a digital marketing executive from Madhapur, met the person on social media.

“She was allegedly cheated by a person on a matrimony website, where the fraudsters used the photo of the man to con her. She approached him on social media to warn him about his photographs,” said the official, adding that after getting repeated messages from her, he blocked her number and kept distance from her.

Meanwhile, she paid her colleagues to install a GPS tracker in his car to track his movements and kidnapped him with the help of five others from Uppal on February 11.

“He was confined and threatened to reply to her messages and was let go after he assured her that he would,” added the official.

Following a complaint from the victim, cases were booked and Trishna was arrested on Thursday by the Uppal police. 

