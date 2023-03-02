HamberMenu
Love plants like your children, MP Santosh Kumar calls upon women

March 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731
MP Santosh Kumar releases the “Women’s Day Green India Challenge” poster along with Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chief Minister’s Secretary Smita Sabharwal and OSD Priyanka Varghese in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally called upon women to participate in the Green India Challenge and plant saplings and protect them with the same affection they shower on their children, on World Women’s Day on March 8.

Mr. Santosh released the “Women’s Day Green India Challenge” poster along with Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Chief Minister’s Secretary Smita Sabharwal and OSD Priyanka Varghese. The Chief Secretary exhorted all women employees to plant saplings in abundance on Women’s Day .

Ms. Sabita Indra Reddy said that women were more powerful and can make a difference by taking up plantations extensively. She said her department will ensure that women and students participate in the Green India Challenge Women’s Day special programme.

