Lorry transporting eight crocodiles overturns in Telangana

Published - October 17, 2024 10:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two crocodiles slipped out of a container. The reptiles were caught and loaded into another vehicle.

The Hindu Bureau

Two crocodiles slipped out of container transported in a lorry escaped after the heavy vehicle met with an accident in Nirmal, Telangana. Nirmal police with the help of the Forest department caught and loaded them along with the others in a different vehicle. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A lorry transporting eight crocodiles from Patna in Bihar to Bengaluru in Karnataka overturned after crashing into an electric transmission pole near Mondigutta forest check-post in Telangana on Thursday (October 17, 2024). The Nirmal police booked a case against the driver and arranged another vehicle to transport the reptiles. 

SP of Nirmal Police Janaki Sharmila said that Abdul Mannan Mandal, 51, a native of Sankpur, West Bengal, was transporting the reptiles in his lorry when he rammed the vehicle into electric transmission pillars. “The crocodiles were being carried from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru with legal documentation in place. He drove the lorry in a rash and negligent manner leading to the accident on National Highway 44, causing the vehicle to overturn,” said the SP.

Two crocodiles slipped out of the container during the accident. Nirmal police, with the help of the Forest department, caught and loaded them along with the others in a different vehicle. “They reached the destination safely on October 17,” added the SP. 

District Forest Officer Nazim Banu said that two lorries and one SUV, with a veterinary doctor, were being transported to Bengaluru from Patna. “The lorry which overturned only had the crocodiles. The other lorry had two white tigers among other animals. The driver claimed that he was drowsy during the journey and did not have any helper/co-driver,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Abdul Mandal was booked under Section 281 of the BNS Act by the Mamada Police of Nirmal.

