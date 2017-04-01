Lorry strike: Officials told to ensure transport of essential goods

In view of the indefinite strike launched by the Telangana Lorry Owners’ Association, the Peddapalli district administration on Friday chalked out strategies to avoid problems following the protest.

Collector A.S. Alagu Varshini instructed the Commissioner of Police to provide necessary security to the vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods.

The Joint Collector was informed to take measures to avoid shortage of petroleum products and LPG cylinders. The transport authorities were instructed to allow all kinds of vehicles to transport essential commodities.

The RTC was asked to deploy buses for the transport of goods such as rice, oil, milk, and vegetables. The Civil Supplies authorities were entrusted the job of smooth movement of essentials, a press release said.

In Adilabad: Mancherial Collector R.V. Karnan on Friday asked the police and transport officials to take steps to curb the impact of the ongoing lorry strike in the district.

He asked them to organise the transport of essential commodities so that people do not face any difficulty.