Lorry ferrying EV cars to Hyderabad catches fire

A container lorry ferrying eight electric vehicle (EV) hatchback cars from Mumbai to Hyderabad caught fire on National Highway-65 in Zaheerabad on Sunday afternoon. All eight cars were gutted and the driver sustained minor burns, said an officer from the local fire station.

An officer from Zaheerabad fire station said they received a distress call at 1.25 p.m. about the fire. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames doused. “The driver, Meevaram Meena, had halted the lorry in the parking area of Ranjole bypass road when the cars caught fire. The exact nature and origin of the fire is under investigation,” said the officer, on condition of anonymity. A statement will be taken from the driver after his condition stabilises in the hospital, the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.