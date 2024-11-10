ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry ferrying EV cars to Hyderabad catches fire

Published - November 10, 2024 10:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The car-laden container lorry that caught fire on Bypass Road in Zairabad in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A container lorry ferrying eight electric vehicle (EV) hatchback cars from Mumbai to Hyderabad caught fire on National Highway-65 in Zaheerabad on Sunday afternoon. All eight cars were gutted and the driver sustained minor burns, said an officer from the local fire station.

An officer from Zaheerabad fire station said they received a distress call at 1.25 p.m. about the fire. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames doused. “The driver, Meevaram Meena, had halted the lorry in the parking area of Ranjole bypass road when the cars caught fire. The exact nature and origin of the fire is under investigation,” said the officer, on condition of anonymity. A statement will be taken from the driver after his condition stabilises in the hospital, the officer added.

