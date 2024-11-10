 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry ferrying EV cars to Hyderabad catches fire

Published - November 10, 2024 10:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The car-laden container lorry that caught fire on Bypass Road in Zairabad in Sangareddy district.

The car-laden container lorry that caught fire on Bypass Road in Zairabad in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A container lorry ferrying eight electric vehicle (EV) hatchback cars from Mumbai to Hyderabad caught fire on National Highway-65 in Zaheerabad on Sunday afternoon. All eight cars were gutted and the driver sustained minor burns, said an officer from the local fire station.

An officer from Zaheerabad fire station said they received a distress call at 1.25 p.m. about the fire. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames doused. “The driver, Meevaram Meena, had halted the lorry in the parking area of Ranjole bypass road when the cars caught fire. The exact nature and origin of the fire is under investigation,” said the officer, on condition of anonymity. A statement will be taken from the driver after his condition stabilises in the hospital, the officer added.

Published - November 10, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.