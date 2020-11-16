Lorry driver stabs cleaner to death

KHAMMAM

16 November 2020 00:19 IST

Travels more than 200 km on NH 563 with the victim’s body before surrendering

In a bizarre incident, a lorry driver allegedly stabbed the cleaner to death on board the vehicle in Karimnagar district late on Saturday night and travelled more than 200 km on NH 563 along with the victim’s body, before surrendering to the police at Konijerla near here on Sunday morning.

The accused identified as N. Raju of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district created a flutter when he drove the paddy-laden lorry straight to the parking area in the vicinity of the Konijerla police station abutting the Khammam-Sattupalli main road with the body of the cleaner, identified as Raju, lying inside the cabin, on Sunday morning, sources said.

Apparently taken aback by his confession, the local police immediately rushed to the vehicle and found the body in the driver’s cabin.

Police suspect that the accused got into an altercation with the cleaner over a matter of wrapping the consignment of paddy in sheets while heading back towards Warangal en-route Kakinada from the paddy loading point near Karimnagar.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly stopped the lorry on the roadside somewhere between Karimnagar and Huzurabad and attacked the cleaner with an iron rod before stabbing him to death inside the cabin, sources added.

The accused reportedly told the police that he acted in self-defence after the cleaner threatened him with a knife during the altercation, sources added.

An FIR has been registered against the lorry driver on charges of murder, said Wyra Assistant Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana.

The cleaner’s body was shifted to the mortuary at the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam for post-mortem.

When asked if the case would be transferred to the police station concerned in Karimnagar district, where the offence reportedly took place, the ACP said due procedure was being followed.