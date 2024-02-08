ADVERTISEMENT

Lookout circular issued against former Bodhan MLA, son

February 08, 2024 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

Raheel Aamir has been absconding after he allegedly escaped police custody following his involvement in an accident

The Hindu Bureau

A lookout circular has been issued against former Bodhan MLA Shakeel Aamir, his son Raheel Aamir and two others by the West Zone police of Hyderabad.

Raheel Aamir has been absconding after he allegedly escaped police custody following his involvement in an accident reported during the early hours of December 24. Police said that he was allegedly drunk driving when he rammed a luxury car into the police barricade placed on the road opposite to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet.

For his involvement in an attempt to frame Mr. Raheel’s driver, Panjagutta Police Inspector Durga Rao was placed under suspension. After Mr. Rao ‘absconded’ on January 29, city police officials nabbed him from Guntakal Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh on February 5. However, the court granted conditional bail to Mr. Durga Rao and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

The lookout circulars have been issued against the MLA, his son, and two others who helped him escape, and tried to convince his driver to own up the accident.

Mr. Raheel was earlier involved in the accident reported on Road Number 45 of Jubilee Hills in which a child was killed in March 2022.

