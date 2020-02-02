Look into farmer’s RTI appeal, says Telangana HC

In another win for the farmers of Vemulaghat, who have been fighting for the implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LA Act), the High Court of Telangana directed authorities to provide access to the files sought by the applicant.

One Md. Hayathuddin filed a petition seeking information on a certain issue of the Mallannasagar reservoir project coming up in the district. Vemulaghat is one of the villages that would be submerged under the project.

He has sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act but was not provided it despite repeated appeals.

Mr. Hayathuddin then approached the High Court. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram issued orders in this direction on January 8.

“Telangana State Information Commission passed orders on 20-03-2019 directing the third respondent (DRO) to permit him to inspect the relevant records on April 2 and 15. ...Though the authority permitted the petitioner to inspect the file on April 15, the file was not available...If the petitioner requires copies of any such documents, the respondent authorities shall furnish him the same on payment of costs and in the terms of procedure prescribed under the provisions of the Right to Information Act. This entire exercise shall be completed within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order,” read the order issued by the High Court.