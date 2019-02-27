‘Look at India as a place to be’

For enterprises working on innovative solutions in the healthcare space, be they start-ups or multinational firms, India is the place to be, considering the challenges and opportunities that exist, said Indian industry leader and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Wednesday.

It was not just the healthcare companies that stood to gain as the intersection of biology and engineering took place in terms of opportunities, but others too, said Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who is the chairman of Axilor Ventures, while addressing the valedictory session of BioAsia-2019.

Stating that it was the most important intersection from the perspective of societal impact, he said start-ups should look at India as a place where there are maximum number of challenges, and their solution could impact a large number of people. The opportunity, he sought to highlight, would be pronounced given the expectation that the country’s GDP would double from the existing $2.8 trillion in the next 10 years – at a much faster pace considering that the GDP was $600 billion about 25 years ago. However, the enterprises looking to make the most of the opportunities in the healthcare sector need to understand the challenges and device specific solutions using technological tools. Mr. Gopalakishnan also pointed at the scope for international collaboration in healthcare to address the challenges such as cure for diseases associated with ageing. Platforms like BioAsia, he pointed out, were important that facilitated collaborations.

Describing BioAsia-2019, which was the 16th in the annual series, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said with 2,400 delegates and visitors, it was the largest event of all the editions so far. “We had 100 speakers across various panel discussions, 1,700 B2B meetings and representation from 50 countries,” he said. The next edition of BioAsia would be hosted from February 17-19, 2020 and two keynote speakers would be Vasant (Vas) Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, and renowned immunologist and oncologist Carl June.

Director General of MCR-HRD Institute B.P. Acharya recalled the emergence of BioAsia as one of the premier events devoted to the life sciences sector.

On the occasion, a lifetime achievement award was presented to B.S. Bajaj of the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations for his outstanding contribution to the healthcare industry.

The valedictory function was also witness to the signing of an MoU between the Telangana government and Taizhou Medical Hi-Tech Development Zone, which is supported by the Government of Taizhou, China.

Under the MoU, which is valid for two years, the Chinese Medical Zone and the State government would share the know-how and extend support to research in the field of life sciences, biotechnology and medical devices, besides identifying new technologies and industry requirements.