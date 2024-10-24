GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Long work hours: Better halves of TGSP constables speak up

Published - October 24, 2024 09:11 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Wives of several police constables of the 17th Battalion of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), Sardapur, Rajanna Sircilla district, caused a flutter by staging a dharna in Sircilla town on Thursday alleging that their husbands were made to do “arduous work for long hours” with hardly any time to spend with their children and look after their welfare.

The agitated women, some of them holding their babies in their laps, squatted on the main road at Ambedkar Chowrasta in the district headquarters town demanding that the government provide relief to the TGSP police personnel from “long working hours” by implementing weekly offs and other reforms on the lines of welfare initiatives taken by the governments in neighbouring States.

The aggrieved women took up cudgels on behalf of their husbands to press for implementation of “One State, One Police” system to bring uniformity in working hours and service matters among the civil and special police force personnel.

The Town Police intervened and shifted them to the 17th battalion headquarters. They were counselled by the officials concerned, who reportedly assured to bring their grievances to the notice of the higher ups.

Published - October 24, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.