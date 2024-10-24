Long work hours: Better halves of TGSP constables speak up

Wives of several police constables of the 17th Battalion of the Telangana Special Police (TGSP), Sardapur, Rajanna Sircilla district, caused a flutter by staging a dharna in Sircilla town on Thursday alleging that their husbands were made to do “arduous work for long hours” with hardly any time to spend with their children and look after their welfare.

The agitated women, some of them holding their babies in their laps, squatted on the main road at Ambedkar Chowrasta in the district headquarters town demanding that the government provide relief to the TGSP police personnel from “long working hours” by implementing weekly offs and other reforms on the lines of welfare initiatives taken by the governments in neighbouring States.

The aggrieved women took up cudgels on behalf of their husbands to press for implementation of “One State, One Police” system to bring uniformity in working hours and service matters among the civil and special police force personnel.

The Town Police intervened and shifted them to the 17th battalion headquarters. They were counselled by the officials concerned, who reportedly assured to bring their grievances to the notice of the higher ups.