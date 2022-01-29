Long wait for home collection of samples

Hyderabad

29 January 2022 23:38 IST

Private facilities sharing results only 24-48 hours post testing

An increasing number of people falling sick with symptoms of COVID-19 has led to a huge demand for RT-PCR tests. Collection of samples from home is taking longer. So is processing them, and sending results to those tested. A similar situation with regard to private lab services was witnessed during the earlier waves.

People who opt for home collection of samples are unable get a slot on the same day. Private health facilities are making reports available only after 24 to 48 hours. Besides, they are collecting samples only till afternoon or early evening, and not later.

With this, people with COVID symptoms relying on private labs for home sample collection are forced to wait for a day or two to know their infection status.

For getting tested at a lab, it costs ₹500. However, if the sample is to be collected at one’s home, it costs ₹750. A few labs are charging around ₹500-700 more to provide results on the same day.

The primary reasons for one opting for home collection of samples include not having the energy to visit the lab and wishing to avoid the possibility of infection at the diagnostic centres where a large number of people come to get tested.

Doctors, on multiple occasions, have said that people who have symptoms of COVID have to isolate themselves and take other precautions to avoid spreading the virus to their immediate family members and others in the community.

Assistant Professor of General Medicine at Osmania General Hospital, Pratibha Lakshmi has suggested that symptomatic persons should consult a doctor who can advise whether or not a COVID test is required and if medication must be started.

One of the common queries that doctors are receiving is how long a COVID-positive person must wait to get tested again so that they can end isolation and step out of home. The rush for retesting is also adding to the flow of samples to labs.